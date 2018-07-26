See this new TV spot for ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming action comedy ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me’ that stars Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon and Justin Theroux.

LOS ANGELES, July 26 — Lionsgate has released a new TV spot for upcoming action comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me that stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon.

Audrey (Kunis) and her best friend Morgan (McKinnon) find themselves stuck in a deadly international conspiracy after Audrey discovers that the boyfriend (Justin Theroux) who dumped her is actually a spy.

The film also stars Sam Heughan, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj and Ivanna Sakhno.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Audrey (Kunis) and Morgan (McKinnon), two thirty-year-old best friends in Los Angeles, are thrust unexpectedly into an international conspiracy when Audrey’s ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. Surprising even themselves, the duo jump into action, on the run throughout Europe from assassins and a suspicious-but-charming British agent, as they hatch a plan to save the world.”

The Spy Who Dumped Me is set for release on August 3.