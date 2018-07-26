EIA report on bauxite mining in Pahang ready by Oct, state assembly told

An excavator fills a lorry with bauxite at the stockpile area at Kuantan port. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, July 26 — The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report on bauxite mining in this district is expected to be ready by October.

State Felda Affairs, Cooperatives, Entrepreneur and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Nazri Ngah said the report, estimated to cost RM1.1 million, covers an area of 3,642,176 hectares.

He said the Pahang State Development Corporation (PKNP), as the lead agency on issues relating to bauxite-mining, had appointed an environmental consulting firm to prepare the EIA report.

“It (the EIA report) encompasses the operational procedures as well as sustainable bauxite transportation to minimise the effects of environmental pollution and inconvenience to nearby residents.

“Mining activity can start only after the EIA report is approved by PKNP, which will apply for the Proprietor Mining lease from the state government and export licence from the federal government,” he said.

He said this in reply to a question from Datuk Md Shohaimi Mohamed Shah (BN-Sungai Lembing) at the Pahang State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

Nazri said the PKNP was also scrutinising the content of the agreement between Felda settlers and bauxite operators in order to coordinate the restoration work of land affected by the mining activities.

Besides that, he said the state government had also drafted a land restoration plan for replanting purposes.

Replying to a question from Shahril Azman Abd Halim (PAS-Jengka) about the technology that would be used in restoring the land, Nazri explained that the extracting of the aluminium ore could be done close to the ground surface or at the depth of two metres.

However, he said the craters appeared to be deeper due to rough terrain. — Bernama