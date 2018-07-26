Five industrial parks get tax exemption in Pahang

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail announced five industrial parks in the state had been accorded tax exemption. — Bernama file pic

KUANTAN, July 26 — The Pahang government has accorded tax exemption to five industrial parks in the state, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

These are the Pekan Automotive Park, the Malaysia-China Industrial Park (MCKIP) 1 and 2, and MCKIP Park 3, the Gambang Halal Industry Park and the Pahang Technology Park.

“The tax exemption periods differ, for instance MCKIP is given 15 years and some (others) get five years. This is our initiative to draw investors,” he said.

Wan Rosdy was speaking at the Pahang State Legislative Assembly sitting here today in reply to a question from Lee Chean Chung (PKR-Semambu) who asked for the list of areas which had been given tax exemption.

Replying to questions from Sim Chon Siang (PKR-Teruntum) and Andansura Rabu (PAS-Beserah), Wan Rosdy said it was important to draw foreign investors which would generate jobs for the people.

“In the case of MCKIP, we have a mutual understanding that 70 per cent (of the employees) would be locals and only 30 per cent foreigners, only in the initial stages there may be more foreigners.

“However, once everything is finalised, they can go home. We have to be rational and compromise to create a win-win situation in this matter,” he said.

He said the Chinese investment here was a bilateral arrangement for the state government to create the China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park (CMQIP) which would help local companies find investment opportunities in China. — Bernama