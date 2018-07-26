Report: Ex-IGP Khalid quits as Prasarana chairman

Khalid confirmed to a local daily today that he had tendered his resignation on July 17. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Former inspector-general of police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar has quit his months-old post as chairman of public transportation company Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, a report said.

Khalid, who will turn 61 this year, confirmed to local daily Sin Chew Daily today that he had tendered his resignation on July 17.

He did not reveal the reason for his decision, but had reportedly told the paper light-heartedly that he is now “jobless”.

Khalid retired as IGP last September when he turned 60.

On September 5, 2017, then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced Khalid’s appointment as both Prasarana chairman and special envoy to combat terrorism, extremism and human trafficking.