Aide: HR Ministry may work with foreign vocational schools

The Human Resources Ministry may collaborate with foreign institutes of higher learning on Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Cheong Chee Khin, political secretary to the human resources minister, said today. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 26 — The Human Resources Ministry is considering collaborating with foreign institutes of higher learning on Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET), said an aide to the minister.

Cheong Chee Khin, political secretary to Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran, said this would help attract more people to opt for vocational training

“TVET education has been given less attention in Malaysia than mainstream academic education. Countries like Germany and Singapore start TVET as early as lower secondary school so eventually they can converge into tertiary education,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters here today at the Industrial Training Institute (ILP) during which he called for more people to sign up for the institute’s courses.

“There will be daily interviews from now until July 31 to get qualified students to sign up for the courses,” he said.

Ipoh ILP director Jamil Yahya, who was also present, said the courses are open to those between 18 and 35 years of age.

“If you are recently retrenched, take the opportunity to re-skill yourself,” he said.

To qualify for consideration, Jamil said applicants need only to have passed Bahasa Melayu, Mathematics, History and one additional SPM-level subject.

“On top of that, we will pay a RM100 monthly allowance to successful applicants,” he said, adding that food and lodging are provided for successful students.

“Other than the RM750 for the uniform, students need not pay a single cent to study,” he said, adding that students who are unable to pay for the uniform upon registration are allowed to pay by instalments.

He said there are two intakes annually: January and July.

“There are eight courses to choose from,” he said, adding that all the institute’s graduates are gainfully employed.

“We provide training that is compatible for the industry,” he said.

For details, visit www.ilpipoh.gov.my