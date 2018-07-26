New featurette from ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Mission: Impossible — Fallout’ that stars Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg and Henry Cavill among others.

LOS ANGELES, July 26 — Paramount Pictures has released a new featurette for Mission: Impossible — Fallout that focuses on Simon Pegg’s character.

Tom Cruise will be back as Ethan Hunt in this sixth instalment of the popular franchise and he and his IMF team have to deal with the aftermath of a mission gone wrong in this new movie. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby will also be joining returning cast members Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris for the film.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The best intentions often come back to haunt you. Mission: Impossible — Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his IMF team (Baldwin, Pegg, Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Ferguson, Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.”

Watch the clip below: