Malaysia seeks Bosnia’s help to counter anti-palm oil campaign

PUTRAJAYA, July 26 — Malaysia will make Bosnia a strategic partner to counter the negative perception on palm oil in Europe, said Primary Industries Deputy Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

He said the wish was conveyed to Bosna Bank International Chief Executive Officer Amer Bukvic and other members of the delegation who were visiting Malaysia to promote the three-day Sarajevo Halal Fair starting Sept 27.

“Bosnia, as a nation in Europe, can help to facilitate the ministry’s task and strategy to solve the problem of negative perception arising from the European anti-palm oil campaigns,” he told a media conference after receiving a courtesy call from Bukvic at his office here today.

Also present were Bosnia and Herzegovina Ambassador Emir Hadzikadunic.

Last year, the European Parliament adopted the Resolution on Palm Oil and Deforestation of Rainforests which was aimed at phasing out the use of palm oil in biofuels by 2021. Last month, European Union (EU) lawmakers deferred the palm oil biodiesel ban to 2030.

The EU argued that oil palm cultivation led to deforestation as well as climate change, but Malaysia views the opposition to palm oil as more economics related rather than due to the alleged environmental impact.

Asked whether Indonesia would join Malaysia to counter the smear campaign, Shamsul Iskandar said under the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries, the two nations and other producing countries worked closely to overcome the challenges more effectively.

“It is not wise to go on a trade war. So Malaysia will make more efforts to engage with more European countries on this palm oil ban. I am optimistic of achieving positive results,” he added.

During his official visit to Indonesia in June, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia and the republic, the world’s biggest producers of palm oil, had agreed to counter the anti-palm oil campaign in Europe.

Shamsul Iskandar said the trade relations between Malaysia and Bosnia were also discussed at today’s meeting, including encouraging more Malaysian companies to set up business in the Balkan state and offering opportunities for Bosnian businesses to partner with their Malaysian counterparts.

“I call on Malaysian business players to tap the resources and maximise the business potential that are offered by the Bosnian business community in the fast-growing halal market, especially in food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. The halal market in Europe comprises 50 million people,” he added.

Shamsul Iskandar also said Malaysia and Bosnia were working to further enhance existing economic relations with a lot more potential collaborations.

Meanwhile, on Dr Mahathir’s upcoming keynote address via teleconferencing during the Sarajevo Halal Fair, Hadzikadunic said this was regarded as an honour for the Bosnian government and its people, as the Malaysian prime minister was a very popular personality in Bosnia, and it would boost the Malaysia-Bosnia trade relations to the next level.

Malaysia started exporting palm oil, rubber and timber to Bosnia last year. Exports of palm oil and palm products as well as rubber and rubber products to Bosnia in the first five months of this year were valued at RM0.59 million and RM1.02 million, respectively. — Bernama