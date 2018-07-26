Turkey arrests German national over PKK propaganda, says report

The PKK is blacklisted as a terror group by Ankara. — Reuters pic

ANKARA, JULY 26 —Turkish authorities arrested a German national over making terror propaganda for outlawed Kurdish insurgents, local media reported late today.

The German man was detained today by police in the southern province of Hatay and then charged later in the day, DHA news agency said.

No details were given by the agency about the man except naming him as Dennis E.

He is accused of spreading terror propaganda on social media for the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has fought an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

The PKK is blacklisted as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.

Diplomatic tensions mounted between Ankara and Berlin over the crackdown that followed the July 2016 failed coup and the state of emergency during which several German nationals were also imprisoned. The two-year state of emergency ended last week.

But following the release of several German nationals including the German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel earlier this year, the strains have eased somewhat.

Last week, Germany lifted economic sanctions on Turkey and relaxed its travel advice to the country, removing a warning on its website about its nationals facing a high risk of arrest when visiting Turkey. — AFP