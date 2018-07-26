Narcotics source: 156kg of seized syabu enough for 500,000 doses

Bukit Aman NCID director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh (2nd right) holds a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters in Johor Baru June 25, 2018. — File picture by Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The 156kg of “ice” or syabu worth RM7.8 million seized by the federal police narcotics department on Saturday was enough to dose at least 500,000 users in the region, investigators revealed today.

A source close to the investigations said the drugs, which were found concealed in packages purporting to be tea leaves and hidden in a four-wheel drive in Ampang, were waiting to be collected by a local drug distribution network with international links.

“The drugs were to be sold not only in Malaysia, but also meant for other markets in South-east Asia.

“The massive smuggling of the 156kg of methamphetamines was well planned and could be linked to a syndicate that smuggled in 52kg of syabu also concealed in tea bags in February 2018,” the source said.

The source told Malay Mail that investigators are looking at the possibility that remaining members of the syndicate that smuggled in the 52kg of syabu found inside an ice storage box in Malim, Melaka on February 17 could be involved in the latest case.

“Investigations is still going on. We know there are more local suspects involved in the smuggling operations and we are currently tracking them,” the source said.

So far, police have arrested 10 men, including an auxiliary policeman, to assist investigations.

The source added that investigators are working with several police agencies from neighbouring countries to profile the international drug syndicate and locate the mastermind behind the major drug distribution network.

“The packages were smuggled overland from Myanmar via Thailand. The drug was believed to have been produced or packaged in China.

“We believe the syndicate had hired people from Myanmar, Thailand and Malaysia to help smuggle the massive amount of drugs,” the source said, adding that Thai police and China’s National Narcotics Control Commission are assisting Bukit Aman with the investigations.

Lucrative pay to carry out drug-smuggling operations

The source said that based on the interrogation of the arrested suspects, they learned the syndicates recruited by offering huge sums to carry out drug-smuggling operations.

“In the past, the syndicate used its own members to smuggle the drugs from and to another country, or they used drug mules, but they can only carry a certain amount of drugs on them.

“Now there is a pattern of syndicates hiring individuals or groups to handle the smuggling operations entirely. The payout is huge and depends on the type and amount of drug being smuggled,” the source said.

The source said this was advantageous for the syndicate as it could better mask its network and operations.

On Monday, Federal Narcotics Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh said police believe the shipment only arrived that morning before the suspected traffickers were surprised by the raiding party on Saturday.

The Chinese label on the packages described the content as “Ti Guan Yin” tea leaves.

The suspects have been remanded until Saturday to assist investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Police also confiscated three vehicles, local and foreign currencies in various denominations, jewellery and watches totalling about RM400,000.

Mohmad said police have seized various illicit substances worth RM111.83 million since early this year.

These included 1,403kg of methamphetamine, 19.27kg of ketamine, 163,300 Erimin 5 pills, 73,533 yaba pills, 349,800 Ecstasy pills, 1,315kg of marijuana and 509kg of heroin.

During the same period, 84,693 Malaysians and 5,167 foreigners were arrested in connection with drug-related activities.