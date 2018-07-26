Mercy Malaysia deploys team to storm-hit Laos

Villagers are evacuated after the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam collapsed in Attapeu province, Laos July 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Mercy Malaysia today deployed a rapid assessment team to Laos which was hit by tropical storm Son-Tinh recently.

Its president, Datuk Dr Ahmad Faizal Perdaus, said the team would meet with the relevant authorities and establish a base camp there within 24 hours, and this would be followed by a medical team in 48 hours to conduct mobile clinics for people affected by severe flooding.

He said in a statement the mission would be headed by Mercy Malaysia’s assistant honorary secretary Ahmad Faezal Mohamed who was previously involved in operations in Syria, Lebanon, the Philippines, Myanmar and, closer to home, Kelantan.

The organisation also appealed for donations from Malaysians towards providing urgent relief aid such as medical assistance, safe drinking water and temporary shelter to the victims.

It was also reported that Laos was grappling with the collapse of a dam that caused a wide area to be inundated. — Bernama