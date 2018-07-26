Umno sec-gen says sorry for ‘Langkawi by-election’ remark

Annuar also stressed that he respects Dr Mahathir and that he did not mean to offend the prime minister. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa today apologised for saying that a by-election might happen in Langkawi, claiming that the remark was made in jest and not meant to offend anyone.

Annuar, who recently called by-elections “God’s gift”, said that a by-election might happen in Langkawi next, where Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is 93 years old, is currently the Member of Parliament (MP).

“If anyone feels offended, I apologise, no problem,” Annuar told reporters in Parliament today, after he was roundly criticised by several Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) politicians for his remarks.

“What I said was that this was God’s will and a by-election can happen anywhere, be it Langkawi, Bera or even Ketereh (where Annuar is the MP),” he said.

Both Sungai Kandis and Balakong, two state seats in Selangor, are facing by-elections following the deaths of their representatives.