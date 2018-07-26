Postponement of free durian fest a right decision — Bersih 2.0

JULY 26 — The Coalition for Clean and Fair Election (Bersih 2.0) welcomes the statement made by Koperasi Warga Hijrah Selangor Berhad (Kohijrah) dan Koperasi Kakitangan NEGM Berhad to postpone the free durian fest in Sungai Kandis constituency that they are going to organise on July 28 with the attendance of PKR candidate Zawawi Mughni and Selangor Chief Minister Amirudin Shari.

We thank the two Selangor state agencies for taking cognizance of the concerns raised by Bersih 2.0 and led by example in support of free and fair election. It is a right move by postponing the event until the by-election is over.

We hope such election campaign tactics will not happen again in this by-election in Sungai Kandis and any other future elections in Malaysia. We urge all politicians, especially those with government position, to reject any invitation that mix government events with their political party election campaign activities.

Bersih 2.0 calls on the three candidates and their respective party to campaign based on their plan, programs and policies that will benefit the people to win the votes of the voters in Sungai Kandis. Election fraud such as vote buying, dishing out of goodies, inciting racial and religious hatred have no place in a new Malaysia.

