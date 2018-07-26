Sarawak ruling parties tell state Pakatan chief to state stand on oil royalty

Chong (second from right) claimed yesterday that Azmin’s announcement was in line with the Pakatan’s election promises. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Members of Sarawak’s ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) demanded that the state’s Pakatan Harapan chief, Chong Chieng Jen, clarify his present stance on oil royalty payments to the state.

In a press conference in the Parliament lobby today, GPS parliamentary whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that if Chong agreed with the federal government’s move to calculate oil royalty based on net profit and not gross revenue, he would be “betraying” the people of Sarawak.

“What is clear is that the hope of the people of Sarawak is for the PH government to fulfill the promises of the PH manifesto to give 20 per cent royalty based on gross revenue,” he said.

Yesterday, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said that the government planned to distribute 20-per cent royalty on oil resources, which was part of PH’s election promises, but added this will be based on net profit and not revenue.

Currently, all oil producing states get a 5-per cent royalty from gross revenue.

Chong claimed yesterday that Azmin’s announcement was in line with the Pakatan’s election promises.

“Has he changed his stance or is consistent in wanting 20 per cent oil royalty from total revenue?” Fadillah asked.

“Will he continue to be with the Sarawak state government, which is not going to waver in this demand?” he asked.