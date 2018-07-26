Penang eyes India among prospects for more direct flights to state

Penang and India are currently linked by flights stopping over in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 26 — Penang has launched measures to attract more direct flights to the state, with a particular focus on the Indian market for its tourism potential.

Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) chief executive officer G. Ashwin said they are working closely with airlines keen on introducing direct flights here.

“There have been initiatives to explore this, to bring in more visitors to Penang especially for the business events industry here,” he said in a press conference with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today.

He said during PCEB’s roadshow in India early this year, they met many tourism agents in India who saw the potential in Penang.

“A lot of Indian agents gave the ideas that Penang can be sold in a special four days three nights package in combination with Langkawi or Singapore to travellers from India,” he said.

He said 150 agents from India will also visit Penang through Star Cruise, who will then go to Singapore to examine possible packages to sell Penang as a destination.

Penang and India are currently linked by flights stopping over in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, which he said meant potential tourism arrangements could be explored even if direct flights do not manifest.

Earlier, Chow said the business events industry in Penang has grown steadily over the years.

“In 2016, the estimated economy impact (EEI) for business events in Penang was recorded at RM808 million whereas last year, the EEI has surpassed the RM1 billion target with a total of RM1.002 billion,” he said.

The chief minister expressed confidence that with the travel exchange during PCEB’s inaugural Penang International Travel Exchange (PITE), Penang will continue to position itself as a potential business events destination.

PITE, which will host buyers from the Global Panoramic Showcase, will be held from September 4 to 8.