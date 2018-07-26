We’re on same team as Putrajaya now, Penang CM reminds excos

Chow said that since both the federal and state government were from Pakatan Harapan now, Penang state excos must track the pertinent agencies and ministries to ensure the state is not overlooked. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 26 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow advised his state officials to liaise closely with relevant federal agencies to cultivate a healthy cooperation in key sectors such as tourism and investment.

He said, for instance, that the tourism exco should work with the Tourism Ministry to ensure that Penang gets the attention it missed out on in the past 10 years.

“Previously, when the federal government was under a different administration, Penang was left out in the federal agencies’ promotional efforts so we were on our own,” he said.

Among others, Chow pointed out that federal agencies often organise trade missions abroad in which he said Penang officials should attempt participation.

“So, whether it is for tourism or investment, we want to take part in the missions so that we are not left out from the promotional events,” he said in a press conference at his office today.

He said this would allow the state to utilise federal resources to collaborate and promote Penang.

Earlier, Chow announced that an inaugural Penang International Travel Exchange (PITE) will be held in September.

He said the premier travel exchange, organised by the Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB), was created to position Penang as a leading business events and leisure destination in Asia Pacific.

“For the first edition of PITE, Penang will host buyers from the Global Panoramic Showcase (GPS), which is a business meeting point for tourism professionals from the leading tourism service providers from India,” he said.

He said this is a continuation of a successful India Roadshow that PCEB held in India in January this year.

The Penang sales mission to India covered four cities which include Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

About 1,000 interested buyers, from the media, associations, trade boards and India tourism, attended the roadshow.