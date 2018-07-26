New programme launched to boost corporate governance

The event was officiated by deputy finance minister, Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah who also witnessed the signing of the collaboration agreement between the three parties. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The Malaysian Institute of Corporate Governance (MICG) together with the ICLIF Leadership and Governance Centre and Trident Solutions Sdn Bhd today launched the Pathway to A Governance Practitioner Programme which is specially designed to train governance professionals in the corporate sector.

The event was officiated by deputy finance minister, Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah who also witnessed the signing of the collaboration agreement between the three parties.

“The Pathway to a Governance Practitioner Programme marks a milestone in MICG’s journey to be the leading advocate of Corporate Governance (CG) in Malaysia. We have consistently called for the application of the highest standards of CG especially where it involves the use of public funds,” said Datuk Yusli Mhd Yusoff, MICG’s president.

He further added the governance advisor must be fully equipped to understand business management and corporate integrity.

The programme has seven modules and will provide competencies to become governance professionals who will be be able to deliver quality advice to their directors and senior management.

“We are living in an increasingly open and globalised economy where companies are constantly in the spotlight. Any misstep will be brought to light very quickly by mainstream or social media. Good corporate governance will protect both value and reputation of the company,” said Rajiv Peshwaria, the chief executive officer of ICLIF.

“The programme has been carefully designed to establish a strong foundation in the key skills required by governance professionals to be valuable to their organisations, the recent introduction of corporate liability gazetted on May 4 makes the launch very timely,” said Dr Mark Lovatt, chief executive officer of Trident.

The programme will bring together the expertise of three organisations to produce corporate governance practitioners to enhance corporate governance standards and fight corruption in the country.