Perak forms economic advisory council to draw funding

Ahmad Faizal said the purpose of the council is to assist with encouraging investments to Perak 'aggressively'. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 26 — The Perak state government has created a State Economic Advisory Council (SEAC) to help attract investors to the state.

In a statement here today, Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the council consists of seven people with vast experience in various fields.

“Their appointment has been endorsed by the state executive council meeting which was held on Wednesday,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal welcomed the input and contribution from the council members.

“The purpose of the council is to assist in encouraging investments to Perak aggressively that would lead to more job opportunities for the people,” he said.

The council is chaired by Datuk Seri Anuar Zaini, who is a former chair of national news agency Bernama.

The council members include Tan Sri Mustafa Kamal, Tan Sri Lee Ooi Hian, Datuk Seri Shamsudin Mat Dubi, Datuk Dr J. Jegathesan, Nga Kor Ming, and Koon Yew Yin.

Ahmad Faizal said his administration has full confidence that the council will play a significant role in mapping out the state’s economic direction towards sustainable growth, in line with the current changes.