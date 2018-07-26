Penang CM: Counter-protests fine so long as laws not broken

Chow reminded the groups to observe the law and to respect others’ rights to express their opinions. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 26 — Two groups planning rival protests over Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy’s alleged links to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) must respect the law, said Chow Kon Yeow.

The Penang chief minister said the state government allows for freedom of expression so groups may hold peaceful demonstrations over any issue.

“As long as they don’t hit each other, we allow freedom of expression here,” he said.

Chow reminded the groups to observe the law and to respect others’ rights to express their opinions as well.

Neither group should invite nor provoke violence, he said when expressing confidence that the police will keep the situation under control.

He was responding to plans by Muslim non-governmental organisations (NGO) to hold a protest to demand Ramasamy’s resignation after Friday prayers tomorrow.

Another group of Ramasamy’s supporters will hold another demonstration to criticise the allegations against Ramasamy that they insist were false.

Muslim groups have linked Ramasamy with the LTTE, a group considered a terrorist outfit by most countries, and demanded for action to be taken against him.

A total 53 police reports have been lodged over the allegations against Ramasamy.

Ramasamy has repeatedly explained his role in mediation talks for peace between LTTE and Sri Lanka and stressed that the group was destroyed in 2009.