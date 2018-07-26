Survey: ‘Dragon’ babies outshine than the rest

Tan said the large dragon baby cohort meant an increase in students born in 2000 who are expected to enroll for university placements this year. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Those born in the Chinese Zodiac year of the dragon are thought likely to be more successful via wealth accumulation, financial security and a desire to work in multinationals, a survey by INTI International University and Colleges (INTI) purported today.

This belief often causes spikes in birth rates during the dragon years, which occur once every 12 years according to the Chinese Zodiac cycle, causing concerns of competition for children born in such years.

The previous dragon year was 2012 and the next will be in 2024.

INTI chief operating officer Tan Lin Nah said the large dragon baby cohort meant an increase in students born in 2000 who are expected to enroll for university placements this year.

“As in primary and secondary schools, this may potentially lead to an increase in the number of students per classroom, which may potentially affect the quality of education students receive individually,” she said during the survey presentation.

This will also translate to greater competition for employment in the next two to four years, she said.

“These concerns led to this survey as INTI seeks to understand the mind-sets and challenges of these individuals, and to tailor our approach to provide students with a holistic education that prepares them for the future, and to stand out from among their peers,” she said.

A familiar face in the local psychology industry, the founder and director of KIN & KiDS Marriage, Family and Child Therapy Centre, Charis Wong said the cultural beliefs surrounding the uniqueness of dragon babies may affect the life of these individuals, whether consciously or subconsciously.

“There are some studies that reported that dragon babies stand out in core areas of academic and career achievements, amplified by their effort, hard work and determination to succeed in life,” he noted.

Despite the large dragon year cohorts, 64 per cent of the 18-year-old respondents were confident in their ability to secure jobs after graduating, contrary to INTI’s 2015 survey on Gen Z which revealed that 56 per cent of Gen Z respondents were concerned about not getting jobs after graduating.

Among international celebrities who were born in dragon year are John Lennon, Adele, Rihanna, Jack Ma and Bruce Lee.

The study showed that dragon babies are very driven to advance their status in life, either to achieve financial security or material possessions (ranked by 95 per cent of 30-year-old respondents and 41 per cent of 18-year-old respondents).

Dragon year respondents were twice as likely as others to prioritise career advancement and studies.

The survey polled 315 respondents who are dragon year babies born either in 1988 or 2000 through a series of in-depth interviews and quantitative surveys.

The survey sought to understand the characteristics of the so-called dragon babies.



It also setting the stage for what higher education institutions and organisations should know in preparing for the influx of a unique group of students and future professionals.