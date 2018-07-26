In police raid on KTV lounge, 42 foreign women found in ‘hideouts’

The raid, led by Superintendent Rohan Shah Ahmad, found three separate hideouts in the four-storey shoplot located at Wisma Wooley. — Picture by Sylvia Looi

IPOH, July 26 — A post on social media alleging that vice operations were being carried out in a KTV lounge here led to it being raided by a team from Bukit Aman early this morning.

During the raid, 42 foreign women were found in three hideouts on the premises.

Bukit Aman Special Task Force for Anti-Vice, Gaming and Gangsterism principal assistant director Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohd Nadzri Hussain said the raid showed police are serious about clamping down such activities.

“We will take action on entertainment, gambling and prostitution joints without fear,” he said.

The raid, led by Superintendent Rohan Shah Ahmad, found three separate hideouts in the four-storey shoplot located at Wisma Wooley.

“We have been staking out the place for the past two weeks before moving in at 1.10am today. When we arrived, two bouncers at the door tried to stall us. At the same time, they sounded the alarm which sent the women to the secret hideouts,” Mohd Nadzri said.

“After we managed to gain access, none of the women were around but we found their hideouts,” he added.

“According to one of the workers, the women are given five minutes to go to the hideouts whenever the alarm is sounded,” he said, adding that the hideouts were on the second, third and fourth floor of the building.

Mohd Nadzri said it took the police about an hour and a half to break down the doors to get to the women, aged between 20 and 40 years.

“We also found two packets believed to be syabu and ganja-laced cigarettes on the premises,” he added.

It is learnt the operator charges RM85 per hour for the services of the guest relation officers (GRO). Sources said the KTV opens for business from 9pm to 8am.

The case is being investigated under Section 6(1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002) for failing to provide any valid travel documents, Section 55B of the same Act for employing one or more illegal immigrants and Rule 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963 for breaching their social visit passes.

Police are also investigating the matter under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for possession, custody or control of any dangerous drugs.