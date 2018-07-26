Help us fight HFMD, minister urges health firms

Dzulkefly said he will be holding discussions with representatives from companies manufacturing hand sanitisers to see how they can help combat the HFMD outbreak. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

GOMBAK, July 26 — Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad called on health and pharmaceutical companies today to step forward and do their part to curb the spread of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) amid an increase in the number of cases nationwide.

He said he will be holding discussions with representatives from companies manufacturing hand sanitisers to see how they can help.

“I hope private corporations can engage in some corporate social responsibility and step forward to donate hand sanitisers at malls or other public places,” he said following the launch of the ‘Tunas Doktor Muda’ programme.

On the spread of HMFD, Dzulkefly said it is worrisome but manageable.

“If we take care of places including kindergartens and schools, and quarantine those who have been infected at home, it would be more effective,” he said, adding that temporarily closing kindergarten and schools would be a last resort.

On Tuesday, it was reported that there were 35,886 HFMD cases nationwide from Jan 1 until July 23.

On the same day, a primary school at Taman Tun Dr Ismail was closed for 10 days after four students were infected.