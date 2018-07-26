Najib claims clueless about letter to CIA

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today he has no knowledge about a letter purportedly issued by a division under his watch when he was prime minister that had sought support from the US intelligence agency for his leadership of the country ahead of GE14.

“I cannot confirm nor deny the letter. I have no knowledge,” the Pekan MP told reporters at Parliament here.

However, he claimed that the letter was “agency to agency”, adding that such despatches are usually official government secrets.

“Such letters are normally not disclosed,” he said.

MORE TO COME