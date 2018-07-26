Guan Eng wants probe on letter to CIA seeking foreign support for Najib

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng called today for an investigation into a government letter to the US intelligence agency that purportedly sought support for Datuk Seri Najib Razak just days before the May 9 general election.

Lim who is also Bagan MP said there were many questions surrounding the issuance of such a letter as it concerned Malaysia’s sovereignty.

“Was this letter sent to other countries? Are there any more letters?” Lim told reporters in the Parliament lobby here.

The letter to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was supposedly written by a senior government official in the Prime Minister’s Department during the Najib administration.

MORE TO COME