Ray-Ban looks to dazzle with the limited-edition Golden Wings

Only two pieces of the Ray-Ban Golden Wings will be available in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Ray-Ban

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Ray-Ban are back with another bold look and this time they go flashy with the limited-edition Golden Wings.

Polishing up the daring look of an icon from the 80s, this super limited 500 piece edition does not stinge on extravagance with its 24 carat gold-plated lens and original engraved lens logo.

The Ray-Ban Golden Wings feature a flat metal top bridge and temples, a gold-plated shield lens for light and super-light, single-piece nose pad.

Of the 500 pieces available worldwide, only two pieces of the Ray-Ban Golden Wings will be available in Malaysia at the following venues:

Goldblitz Optical (Lot 1.38, 1st Floor, Pertama Shopping Complex, Kuala Lumpur)

Reliance Optical Centre (27, Jalan Telawi 3, Bangsar Baru)

This super limited-edition comes with a dedicated box and authenticity card for the exclusive one-in-five-hundred status. For more details, log on to www.ray-ban.com/malaysia.