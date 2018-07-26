Najib’s endorsement of BN’s Sg Kandis candidate benefits me, PKR’s Zawawi says

Zawawi claimed that he has the support of PAS and Umno grassroots in Sungai Kandis. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KLANG, July 26 — PKR’s candidate Zawawi Ahmad Mughni said today former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s visit to Sg Kandis would likely work in his favour in the upcoming August 4 poll.

Speaking at a press conference, he said Najib’s presence in the area had further reminded people of the reason why Malaysia had opted for a new government instead.

“I am not sure if this strategy benefits them or me because let’s face it, Najib was voted out by the people. Clearly rejected.

“So when he goes on the ground to lobby for BN candidate, it indirectly gives me that extra mileage,” he added.

Zawawi also claimed that he has the support of PAS and Umno grassroots in the area, which would lead him to succeed the state seat this August 4.

“My peers whom I studied and worked with, who are now in PAS and Umno, had personally contacted me to extend their support. Of course they cannot do it openly.

“I always hear the comparison between the candidates fielded by both parties. Essentially, the people want a local man for a local community,” he said at Bilik Gerakan PKR at Jalan Bukit Kemuning here.

The tahfiz teacher said the Pekan MP’s visit yesterday was not well-received as the latter had claimed, and alleged that one of the walkabouts in the itinerary had to be cancelled due to poor reception.

“Sources told me that Najib was supposed to visit this one kampung but later in the day, it had to be cancelled because the villagers refused to receive him,” he said.

Najib, in a “low-profile” approach, had helped campaign for BN candidate Datuk Lokman Noor Adam by participating in walkabouts around Kampung Sg Kandis yesterday.

The former Umno president had reportedly said he received warm and friendly welcome from the Sg Kandis folks which he hoped would translate into votes for Lokman.

The state seat was left vacant after the passing of Pakatan’s incumbent Mat Shuhaimi Shafie on July 2 from lymphoma.