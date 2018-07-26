I’m not just a book keeper, I’m also the taxman, Guan Eng tells MCA’s No. 2

Wee had alleged that Lim’s role in the Cabinet is that of a book keeper as many key agencies had been assigned to Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today shot down claims that his role is that of a mere “book keeper” under the Pakatan Harapan administration, stressing that he also is in charge of other agencies in Putrajaya.

“I’m also in charge of customs, so I’m a Customs guy. I’m also in charge of the Inland Revenue Board, so I am the taxman,” Lim told reporters in Parliament in response to the claim made by MCA deputy chief Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

