Lim said the board’s decision to resign en masse was voluntary. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today said the nine corporate leaders made a “smart decision” by offering their resignations to allow the prime minister the opportunity to choose the board of sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad.

Lim also emphasised that the board’s decision to resign en masse was voluntary.

“It is their decision. I feel that is a smart decision to give PM the choice,” he told reporters in Parliament.

MORE TO COME