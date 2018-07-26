Najib denounces claims of emergency declaration after losing GE14

Najib said he believes in the principles of democracy and rule of law, and has always conformed to the two values. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today denounced allegations that he had planned to declare a state of emergency on the night of May 9 after realising that Barisan Nasional (BN) had lost GE14.

The Pekan MP told the Dewan Rakyat that he has always believed in the principles of democracy and rule of law, and has always conformed to the two values.



“What I was accused of was utterly baseless altogether. If one referred to the Malaysian Armed Forces at that time, the police at the time, there was no special National Security Council (NSC) call made at that time,” Najib said.



“I also want to say that I am someone who believes in the principles of democracy and rule of law, and abide by it,” he added.



