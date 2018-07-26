Singapore’s 50 richest on Forbes list see rise in wealth

A customer withdraws Singapore dollar notes from an automated teller machine (ATM) in Singapore April 13, 2018. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, July 26 — Forbes has just released the latest list of the wealthiest people from our neighbouring Singapore and the combined wealth of the 50 tycoons this year rose by 11 per cent to nearly US$116 billion (RM470 billion), up from US$104.6 billion last year.

Topping the 2018 Forbes Singapore Rich List are this year’s biggest dollar gainers, property siblings Robert and Philip Ng who retain their spot with US$11.9 billion. They boosted their net worth by US$2.5 billion.

Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin also saw his fortune go up US$2.5 billion to secure him a second place at the top with a net worth of US$11.8 billion.

Retaining the third spot is paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang, who has a 39 per cent stake in Japan’s Nippon Paint Holdings. His net worth increased by US$700 million to US$8.5 billion.

Another billion-dollar gainer is Richard Chandler, who jumped four places to regain a spot in the top 10. His net worth rose to US$3.15 billion, putting him at No 8.

Another notable gainer is John Lim (No. 38, US$780 million), cofounder of ARA Asset Management, who saw his fortune jump by more than a third.

Three newcomers to the list are: Gordan Tang (No. 32, US$1 billion), who has a controlling stake in listed property firm SingHaiyi Group; chairman of Summit Group Muhammed Aziz Khan (No. 34, $910 million); and Forrest Li (No. 42, US$738 million), who listed his online gaming firm, Sea, on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2017.

The minimum amount required to make the list this year was US$535 million, down from US$540 million last year.

The top 10 richest people in Singapore are:

1) Robert & Philip Ng; US$11.9 billion

2) Eduardo Saverin; US$11.8 billion

3) Goh Cheng Liang; US$8.5 billion

4) Kwek Leng Beng; US$7.6 billion

5) Khoo family; US$6.7 billion

6) Wee Cho Yaw; US$6.4 billion

7) Kwee brothers; US$5.4 billion

8) Richard Chandler; US$3.15 billion

9) Raj Kumar & Kishin RK; US$2.7 billion

10) Choo Chong Ngen; US$2.6 billion

The complete list can be found at www.forbes.com/singapore and in the latest issue of Forbes Asia.