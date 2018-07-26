James Bay captures live shows in ‘Just For Tonight’ video

‘Just For Tonight’ appears on James Bay’s sophomore album ‘Electric Light’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 26 — James Bay offers fans a selection of behind-the-scenes moments and live show footage in his new video for Just For Tonight.

Mixing footage from the artist’s summer festival appearances as well as live shows from throughout the past year, the video serves as an ode to performing on the road.

“It’s been an amazing year so far playing live and seeing so many of you!” Bay wrote in a tweet announcing the video’s release.

Just For Tonight is included on Bay’s sophomore album, Electric Light, which dropped in May and also features the tracks Pink Lemonade and Wild Love. — AFP-Relaxnews