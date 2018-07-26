At sombre Teacher’s Day ceremony, attendees pay tribute to heroic Catherine Tiwi

Tiwi died from the fire that razed two teachers quarters at SK Batu Bungan in Mulu early yesterday morning. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Attendees of the 27th state-level Teacher’s Day ceremony held in Betong yesterday observed a minute of silence to honour 25-year-old Catherine Janet Tiwi.

Tiwi was a primary school teacher whose selflessness helped save two of her colleagues from a fire, the Borneo Post reported. Betong is roughly about 200km from Kuching.

Tiwi died from the fire that razed two teachers quarters at SK Batu Bungan in Mulu early yesterday morning.

In the sombre event, Sarawak Education Department director Rakayah Madon broke down after she recalled Catherine’s heroic act in her speech, and eventually sobbed “I have lost my teacher”.

Rakayah was reportedly too distraught to continue her speech for a few minutes before regaining her composure.

The ceremony was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who announced the setting up of a fund to help Tiwi’s family and other victims of the fire.

The state government will allocate RM50,000 to set the ball rolling for the fund, he announced.

Marudi police chief DSP Gabriel Risut, when contacted yesterday, said Tiwi was already safe but chose to rush back to save her colleagues who were still in the burning building.

“There was a blackout and shortly after that, the fire broke out. In the chaotic situation, Catherine went back inside and tried to save the two teachers from one of the rooms but found herself trapped and could not escape,” he said.

The two teachers managed to escape the burning quarters which started from the kitchen and spread rapidly, the DSP was quoted as saying.

One of the teachers suffered 22 per cent burns and was airlifted by a medical emergency evacuation (Medivac) helicopter to the Miri Hospital, while the other who suffered light burns on her feet was treated at a clinic in Mulu, the portal reported.

Tiwi is a Bidayuh from Bau and had been teaching at SK Penghulu Baya Mallang in Apoh, Baram for over a year.

She had been at SK Batu Bungan since Tuesday to attend a five-day Primary School Evaluation Test (UPSR) motivational camp, the Borneo Post reported.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri chief Supt Law Poh Kiong when met at Miri Hospital after handing over the remains for post-mortem yesterday said Bomba personnel found the charred body of Catherine in the living room.

When asked on the cause of fire, Law said investigating officers from Kuching and Miri had been sent to SK Batu Bungan to investigate.