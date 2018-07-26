Suaram demands Bukit Aman take over kidnapping probe

Suaram executive director Sevan Doraisamy speaks to reporters outside the Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Human rights group Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) wants Bukit Aman to investigate a kidnapping case involving M. Rajanthiran, who disappeared four months ago in Nilai.

The group has sent a memorandum to Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun on the matter today.

The NGO’s executive director D. Sevan told a press conference that he was upset that the Sri Muda police department in Shah Alam, the Kuala Langat police department and the Banting police department had failed to investigate the matter despite evidence available.

“The police told the Rajanthiran’s brother Yasotharan that their eyewitness (Mohan) had criminal records and they could not use his statement and did not investigate his statement despite having evidence of the address, the IC numbers and the names of the suspect.

“So far the police only took the IC number of one of the suspects, Suresh Kumar. They have investigated one of the four suspects, who was the victim’s employer — a man name Jack and held him under remanded custody for three days and was then released.

“Suresh is the only one on their wanted list,” said Sevan.

On March 29, security personnel Ranjanthiran and his colleague Mohan had wanted to resign from Jack’s employment. They were allegedly asked to meet their boss by two of Jack’s staff — Jayakumar and Suresh Kumar.

That was the last time Ranjanthiran’s family members saw him. A report was lodged at the Kuala Langat police department on March 30.

On the same day, Ranjanthiran’s older brother Yasotharan contacted Suresh Kumar to ask about his missing brother and was told that Ranjanthiran would be returned to the family at around 7pm.

However, Yasotharan lost patience and lodged a second report at the Sri Muda police department in Shah Alam.

“That night I received a phone call from Suresh Kumar who demanded me to pay him RM30,000 if I want to see my brother again. He also threatened me to retract my police report or he will kill my brother.

“I lodged a police report the next day in Banting because of the death threat,” said Yasotharan who had met with investigating officer Inspector Saifudin at the police department. At the meeting, he had given Saifudin the suspects’ addresses and their photographs.

Yosatharan also told the press that Mohan, who was abducted together with Ranjanthiran, had managed to escape after being beaten and abused with his colleague by their former employer.

He said Mohan had told him he saw Ranjanthiran being beaten up to the point of unconsciousness and feared the latter’s death. Yasotharan also claimed he had recorded all conversations with Mohan and Suresh Kumar.

“Despite all the mounting evidence available to the police, they still failed to conclude what is supposed to be a straightforward investigation. They told the victim’s family that the main suspect (Jack) had gone out of the country.

“But there were also many eyewitness accounts saying that Jack is still around. This is a serious case involving someone’s life — Ranjanthiran’s family members don’t know whether he is alive or dead.

“The police have also failed to update the victim’s family members,” Sevan said adding that he will also be submitting a report to the Human Rights Commission.

Throughout the entire press conference, Yasotharan could be seen trying to hold back his tears while his mother, who was unnamed could be seen crying and sobbing softly while holding up a banner asking why the police failed to protect her son.