Report: Dr M to meet Xi Jinping, Geely boss in August

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will lead a delegation to meet Chinese Premier Xi Jinping in August, Malaysiakini reported today.

Dr Mahathir is also expected to meet Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Geely chairman Li Shufu, in a highly anticipated meeting meant to recalibrate Putrajaya’s trade relations with one of the world’s superpower. China is also currently Malaysia’s top trading partner.

The 93 year-old is expected to be accompanied by at least three Cabinet members including Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, the portal quoted unnamed government sources as saying.

“The prime minister has a very tight schedule from August onwards, starting with Beijing. There, Mahathir will be meeting President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang,” the portal quoted a government source as saying.

Malaysiakini also reported that Azmin and Lim may also be heading to China in the first week of August ahead of the prime minister’s visit to discuss several Malaysian mega-projects being handled jointly with Chinese firms.

“He will also be meeting Geely’s chairperson Li Shufu.”

Geely owns a 49 per cent stake in national carmaker, Proton

Dr Mahathir, the man instrumental in setting up Proton, had been critical about the deal between the two companies, but appeared to have changed his mind recently after meeting Geely officials here.

Yet, he still touted the idea to start a third national car project.

This will be his first visit to Beijing since taking office for the second time. His five-day official working trip will be in mid-August, said the sources without providing exact dates.

Singapore’s Straits Times, however, reported this morning that the delegation is scheduled to arrive in Beijing on August 17.

Dr Mahathir’s visit will also come on the back of a purportedly successful trip led by Tun Daim Zainuddin, the portal reported.

“Daim was there for a two-day visit to open up the doors as a representative of the Mahathir administration. He is a well-respected figure as a former finance minister,” a government source was quoted as saying.