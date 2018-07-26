‘Free durian’ event to be postponed until after Sg Kandis by-election, organiser says

Kohijrah and Koperasi Kakitangan NEGM Berhad said the durian-treating event will be pushed back to a later date. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — An event featuring 1,000 free durians is unrelated to the upcoming Sungai Kandis by-election but will be deferred until polling day is over, its organisers said.

This comes following a public complaint by election watchdog Bersih 2.0.

The joint organisers Koperasi Warga Hijrah Selangor Berhad (Kohijrah) and Koperasi Kakitangan NEGM Berhad said its July 28 durian-treating programme is part of its ongoing two-week carnival.

“The Hijrah foodtruck and Koperasi NEGM De’ Variety convenience store carnival that is being held from 14-28 July 2018 was planned before the Sg Kandis by-election. The main purpose for the ‘Program Belanja Durian’ (Durian-Treating Programme) is as a promotion in conjunction with the last day of the carnival,” said the statement jointly issued by Kohijrah chairman Normaiza Yahya and Koperasi Kakitangan NEGM Berhad chairman Azri Zainal Abidin.

The statement was issued in response to polls reform group Bersih 2.0, who had yesterday said the free durian event — that was advertised to feature Selangor Mentri Besar Amiruddin Shari and PKR’s Sungai Kandis candidate Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni as special guests — is allegedly a corrupt practice and would amount to an offence under Section 8 of the Election Offences Act for treating to influence voting behaviour.

But the event organisers clarified today: “We wish to inform that the invite towards the Selangor Mentri Besar and Zawawi Mughni was done on an ad-hoc manner and has not received any confirmation from them.”

“In relation to that, Kohijrah and Koperasi Kakitangan NEGM Berhad will postpone that programme until after the by-election is over because it is against election rules as stated by Bersih,” the organisers said, also thanking Bersih 2.0 for its statement.

Posters advertising the ongoing carnival that started ahead of the Sungai Kandis by-election was made available to Malay Mail.

Bersih 2.0 had yesterday urged for the immediate cancellation of the free durian event, and urged both the Selangor mentri besar and the PKR candidate to provide a public explanation.

The Selangor Mentri Besar’s office yesterday told Malay Mail that it had not been informed of the free durian event and said the use of the mentri besar’s image on the poster was done without its permission, adding that the mentri besar was fully committed to comply with the Election Commission’s regulations for free and fair elections.

The campaign period for the Sungai Kandis by-election is from July 21 to August 3, with polling day fixed for August 4.