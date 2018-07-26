Bioré supports education for girls with new pore strips

Bioré Skincare's new Limited Edition Citrus Crush Deep Cleansing Pore Strips — Picture courtesy of Biore

LONDON, July 26 — Bioré Skincare is getting serious about two things this summer - clearing up your pores and tackling illiteracy rates across the globe.

The skincare brand has launched a limited-edition ‘Citrus Crush’ version of its ‘Deep Cleansing Pore Strips,’ designed to remove grime, oil and blackheads from the complexion while leaving a light, citrus scent.

Bioré is marking the launch by joining forces with Girl Up, a United Nations Foundation campaign that aims to raise awareness and funds for programmes that help adolescent girls in need. The company will donate a percentage of the pore strips’ sales to a project focusing on constructing classrooms in Uganda, in order to increase the school enrollment levels and quality if learning for refugee girls.

This is not the first time Bioré has collaborated with Girl Up, a programme that has also been supported by Kate Hudson’s athleisure brand Fabletics. Last summer, the beauty brand donated 200 bicycles to the charity’s SchoolCycle initiative, which provides bicycles to girls in developing countries, enabling them to travel to school.

The Citrus Crush Deep Cleansing Pore Strips will be available to purchase through November 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews