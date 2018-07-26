Pale Waves announce debut album ‘My Mind Makes Noises’

Pale Waves’ ‘My Mind Makes Noises’ is out September 14. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 26 — British indie pop band Pale Waves have revealed their highly anticipated debut album is on the way and shared its lead single, Eighteen.

My Mind Makes Noises will be released on September 14, and the announcement of its impending release comes as the Manchester quartet gains new fans while hitting a number of summer festivals, including Lollapalooza, Reading, and Summer Sonic in Tokyo.

The album’s lead single, Eighteen, got its premiere on Annie Mac’s show for BBC Radio 1, on which it was named Hottest Record. The track is now available to stream and download.

The full track listing follows and includes some of the band’s previously released tracks:

1. Eighteen

2. There’s a Honey

3. Noises

4. Came in Close

5. Loveless Girl

6. I Drive Fast

7. When Did I Lose it All?

8. She

9. One More Time

10. Television Romance

11. Red

12. Kiss

13. Black

14. Karl (I Wonder What it’s Like to Die — AFP-Relaxnews