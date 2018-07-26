Firefighters tackle blaze in London’s West Hampstead flat

Firefighters tackle a blaze in a block of flats on fire in West Hampstead, London, England, July 26, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 26 — A huge fire broke out on the top floor of a five-storey residential building in London’s West Hampstead, the fire brigade said this morning.

About 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines were tackling the blaze on Inglewood Road and it was “very visible for miles around,” the Fire Brigade said http://bit.ly/2mHK4UP.

The fire brigade was called in at 1:04am, it said in a statement, adding that the cause of the fire was not known yet.

It was not known if there were any injuries or casualties. Neighbours took to social media and posted videos and photos of the fire. — Reuters