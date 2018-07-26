Putting Zuckerberg's US$16.8b wipeout into perspective

Losing US$16.8 billion for Mark Zuckerberg is just about a fifth of his net worth. — File pic

NEW YORK, July 26 — For many of the world’s richest people, losing US$16.8 billion (RM68 billion) in a day would be a wipeout.

For Mark Zuckerberg, it’s just about a fifth of his net worth.

His fortune tumbled in late trading yesterday, as shares of the social media giant slid 20 per cent in post-market trading in New York on disappointing results. If that holds through today’s close, he will slide to sixth place from third on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It would also wipe his US$13.7 billion of gains for the year, leaving him with just less than US$70 billion.

It’s an evaporation of wealth so big it would have left the following multi-billionaires without a cent to their name:

Charlene De Carvalho-Heineken — she is the biggest shareholder of the world’s second-largest brewer Heineken NV and has a net worth of about US$16.7 billion. Iris Fontbona & family — Fontbona is the matriarch of Chile’s richest family, which controls Antofagasta Plc (among the world’s largest copper producers).

Leonard Lauder — chairman emeritus of Estee Lauder Cos Inc, one of the largest makers of cosmetics and fragrances globally. Zhang Zhidong — co-founder of Tencent Holdings Ltd and has a net worth of US$16.2 billion.

Elaine Marshall — a director at Koch Industries Inc, the second largest closely held business in the US. William Ding, chief executive officer of NetEase Inc with a fortune of US$16 billion

In fact, it would have wiped out 87 per cent of the billionaires in Bloomberg’s index. — Bloomberg