Ramasamy helped avert war in Aceh, says separatist group

Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy speaks during a press conference in George Town July 20, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 26 — A Gerakan Aceh Merdeka (GAM) spokesperson has defended Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy, even as Muslim groups continue to accuse him of links with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

Bakthiar Abdullah from GAM issued a statement yesterday voicing his support for Ramasamy.

“Professor is someone who has contributed a lot to Aceh that we will always remember his involvement in averting war in Aceh,” he said.

Bakthiar was also in the same peace talks panel with Ramasamy during the Helsinki negotiations between GAM and the Indonesian government.

He stressed that GAM was indebted to Ramasamy for his involvement in the Helsinki peace negotiations.

“The professor’s presence in the several rounds of negotiations was crucial in the success of the peace negotiations and he had given positive advice to GAM then,” he said.

He expressed his shock over recent allegations against Ramasamy regarding his involvement with illegal activities and organisations.

“We want to stress that without Ramasamy at the Helsinki negotiations, peace might not have been achieved in Aceh,” he said.

He thanked Ramasamy for his contributions to the peace talks, adding that Penang also has good historical ties with Aceh.