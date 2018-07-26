H&M boosts fragrance offering with 25 new scents

H&M Beauty Fragrance Collection ‘Reveries’ — Picture courtesy of H&M Beauty

LONDON, July 26 — H&M is launching a brand new “wardrobe of fragrances” for fall.

The Swedish fashion and beauty retailer has teamed up with perfumers Olivier Pescheux and Nisrine Grillié from the fragrance house Givaudan on the collection, which comprises 25 different scents.

The fragrances, which launch on August 16, will be divided into three categories; dubbed ‘Singles,’ ‘Reveries’ and ‘Essences.’ The ten different Singles will all revolve around a single note, while the ten Reveries will offer a more complex scent, either as an eau de parfum or a body mist. Even more nuanced is the five-piece Essences line, which will offer eau de parfum and roll-on oils based around ingredients such as sandalwood, patchouli or rose.

“We focused a lot on high quality ingredients, from the single note fragrances to the contemporary blends and the more nuanced perfumes that really highlight the origin of the key ingredient,” said Pescheux of the project in a statement, while Grillié called the collection a “beautiful and versatile symphony of fragrances.”

“Customers can play around with the different fragrances across the three groups, to find a scent they love and identify with,” explained Sara Wallander, Concept Designer for H&M Beauty. “It’s like building personal style, which is always a fun and exciting journey.”

The H&M fragrance collection will be priced from €4.99-24.99 (RM24-119). — AFP-Relaxnews