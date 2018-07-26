Report: PAS veep says no to blanket ban on child marriage

Nik Amar suggested improving existing laws to ensure children are not forced to wed early. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — A PAS vice president is reportedly against a blanket ban on child marriage.



The Star quoted Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Nik Amar as saying outlawing child marriage contravenes Islam.



But Nik Amar suggested improving existing laws to ensure children are not forced to wed early.



“It is not wrong to marry young, from a religious perspective,” he reportedly told reporters on the sidelines of the Kelantan legislative assembly sitting yesterday.



Nik Amar was responding to the Government’s announced plan to draw up a strict standard operating procedure (SOP) for the approval of underage marriage under the Shariah court.



The announcement was made by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa’s recently.



Malaysia’s child marriage was brought to public attention again after news that a 41-year-old rubber tapper had married an 11-year-old broke last month.



The reports prompted public uproar and renewed calls for the government to outlaw child marriages.



Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the newly-elected Pakatan Harapan administration aims to table a Bill that will outlaw child marriage, but highlighted the complication that may arise from the country’s dual legal system.



Any matters pertaining to Islam fall under state purview, a point Nik Amar raised in his views about the issue.



“Prior approval from the state authorities needs to be sought in cases where marriages involve underage children,” he was quoted as saying.



“We have laws. Enforce it. We don’t have to override religious jurisdiction.”