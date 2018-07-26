World Cup winner Schuerrle joins Fulham on two-year loan

It will be a second stint in the English top flight for Andre Schuerrle who played at nearby Chelsea from 2013-2015. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 26 — Germany winger and 2014 World Cup winner Andre Schuerrle yesterday agreed to join Fulham of the Premier League on a two-year loan from Borussia Dortmund.

It will be a second stint in the English top flight for the 27-year-old who played at nearby Chelsea from 2013-2015.

“I’m so happy to be here, I can’t wait to get started. Fulham were the first club that showed interest in me — that was something that I appreciated a lot, and one of the reasons I wanted to come here,” Schuerrle told fulhamfc.com.

“I love ball possession, I love attacking, and I love making runs, so I think it could be perfect. I have to fight for my place and I have to show my quality so that I can be a member who really helps the team.”

Fulham have returned to England’s top flight, winning promotion last season via a play-off, after four years in the Championship.

Schuerrle shot to fame at the 2014 World Cup when his superb cross led to Mario Goetze scoring the winning goal in the final to give Germany their fourth title.

However, a loss of form and injuries meant he failed to win a place in the Germany squad for this year’s World Cup and only managed three goals and 10 assists in 33 games for Dortmund since joining from Wolfsburg for €30 million (RM142.6 million) in 2016.

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan said: “Andre has been a top target for us, as he has for other clubs throughout Europe, so I’m very happy that our pursuit was successful.

“He has vast experience, having played in the Premier League, the Bundesliga and with the German national team, including the squad that won the World Cup in 2014.

“We’re ecstatic that we have reached an agreement to add Andre, given his impeccable credentials and his tremendous skill, and can’t wait to see him in Fulham colours.” — AFP