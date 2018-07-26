Pink drops new video for ‘Secrets’

Singer Pink and her family at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York January 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 26 — Pink has shared a colourful and cool video for Secrets off her 2017 album Beautiful Trauma.

In the clip, the pop singer is seen walking through city streets and letting loose in a graffiti-filled abandoned warehouse with a group of fellow dancers.

“My dancers and I filmed this after a show in Perth at a rad artsy warehouse thanks to #FringeWorldFestival,” Pink wrote in a tweet introducing the video.

Secrets is the fourth single from Beautiful Trauma, following on from What About Us, Beautiful Trauma and Whatever You Want. Pink is currently promoting the 2017 album — her seventh studio LP — in a worldwide tour that runs through spring 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews