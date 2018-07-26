Alber Elbaz designs capsule collection for LeSportsac

Alber Elbaz x LeSportsac — Picture courtesy of LeSportsac

LOS ANGELES, July 26 — Fashion designer Alber Elbaz is back at it, thanks to a new collaboration with LeSportsac.

The former Lanvin creative director has teamed up with the accessories brand on a fall collection of playful bags that celebrates women. It is set to launch on September 5, during New York Fashion Week. Putting a playful spin on signature LeSportsac styles, the series features five vibrant prints, dubbed “Dance with Me,” “Love Me Kiss Me,” “Big Kiss,” “Colour Me Leopard,” and “Colour Me Zebra.”

“If we inject more love into fashion, and less fear, we have a beautiful reason to wake up every morning,” said Elbaz in a statement, in reference to his latest project. “LeSportsac is fun, colorful and modern — it makes me smile every time.”

“Alber’s enthusiastic perspective on life — and thus to design — makes this collaboration so special,” added D’Arcy Jensen, VP Global Creative Director of LeSportsac. “His warmth, humour, and optimism are a perfect fit with our brand personality. He has created empowering designs that encourage us to have fun and laugh more.”

Since leaving Lanvin in 2015, Elbaz has partnered with French perfumer Frédéric Malle on a fragrance and sneaker brand Converse on a capsule shoe collection. The Alber Elbaz x LeSportsac collection will be available online at lesportsac.com from August 15, before launching worldwide in-store in September. — AFP-Relaxnews