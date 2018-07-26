Morrissey shares previously unheard track ‘Blue Dreamers Eyes’

Morrissey has shared another ‘lost studio track’ called ‘Blue Dreamers Eyes’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 26 — The former frontman of the British band, The Smiths, has shared a previously unheard song called Blue Dreamers Eyes.

After previously sharing By The Time I Get To Wherever I’m Going, the artist’s nephew, Sam Esty Rayner, has posted another of Morrissey’s “lost studio tracks”, reports NME.com. Sam Esty Rayner is also credited with putting together the accompanying video of live footage extracts.

Morrissey released his 11th studio album, Low in High School, in November. — AFP-Relaxnews