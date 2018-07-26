Fall Out Boy shares video for ‘Bishops Knife Trick’

Fall Out Boy. arriving at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 26 — Fall Out Boy has unveiled a humorous video for Bishops Knife Trick in which band member Patrick Stump attempts to direct a duo of llamas.

“Patrick took a seat in the director’s chair for the Bishops Knife Trick vid and things didn’t go as planned (or did they?),” reads the video’s description. “Let’s just say there was quite a bit of monkeying around on set.”

As the video opens, Stump is already exasperated with the llamas’ musical performance in his directing foray. The llamas sit down at a piano and drum set to give the video another go, but Stump continues to express his disapproval.

After numerous confrontations, Stump decides to get in front of the camera himself.

Bishops Knife Trick appears on the band’s seventh studio album, M A N I A, which was released in January. — AFP-Relaxnews