Joan Jett documentary gets trailer ahead of September release (VIDEO)

Joan Jett in ‘Bad Reputation’, the documentary about her life in music. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 26 — The trailer for the upcoming Joan Jett documentary, Bad Reputation, has now been shared online.

Screened at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Bad Reputation — the documentary about the life of Joan Jett — is slated for release in US theatres, as well as on Amazon and iTunes, September 28. The film recounts the musician’s career and achievements, notably with the formation of the all-female rock band, The Runaways, in the 1970s.

The trailer previews interview footage featuring the likes of Iggy Pop, Green Day frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong, Alison Mosshart of The Kills, and Kathleen Hanna, the former lead singer of Bikini Kill, now fronting Le Tigre. — AFP-Relaxnews