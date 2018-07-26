Drake and Migos reschedule North American tour

Drake at the NBA Awards at Basketball City, New York June 26, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 26 — Drake has announced that his North American tour with Migos, which was scheduled to start today, has been postponed, with new plans to kick it off in Kansas City on August 10.

In a statement from Drake that was reprinted by The Denver Post and shared by tour venues and event promoters, including Live Nation Colorado, the rapper team revealed that the decision to reschedule the “Aubrey & the Three Migos” tour was made “in order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve.”

The rescheduled shows are as follows:

Kansas City, MO — rescheduled to August 10

St Paul, MN — rescheduled to August 12

Toronto, ON — rescheduled to August 20, 21 and 22

Salt Lake City, UT — rescheduled to October 10

Denver, CO — July 28 and 29 shows postponed, date TBC

Chicago, IL — scheduled August 20 show is cancelled

Ticket for the original shows will be honoured on the rescheduled dates, while refunds are being offered at the point of purchase.

Drake announces his plans to tour with the rap trio Migos back in May, revealing 41 dates on their joint tour. — AFP-Relaxnews