Bursa opens higher

Bursa takes the cue from Wall Street and starts the day's trading higher. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Bursa Malaysia opened higher today taking the cue from the overnight performance of Wall Street, which closed sharply higher on news that US President Donald Trump obtained concessions from the European Union to avoid a trade war.

At 9.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.12 points better at 1,765.90 from yesterday's close of 1,7663.78.

The index opened 4.54 points higher at 1,760.95.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 184 to 77 with 202 counters unchanged, 1,466 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Volume stood at 182.15 million units valued at RM74.48 million.

Public Investment Bank Bhd in a research note said Asian markets were mixed as investors awaited fresh leads, the most noticeable and immediate being US President Donald Trump’s just-concluded meeting with the European Commission President on tariff-related issues.

US markets ended the day higher after a deal was announced between the US and Europe, one which will see the latter expanding its imports of US liquefied natural gas and soybeans while both sides will lower industrial tariffs, the bank said.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga added four sen each to RM9.85 and RM14.92 respectively, Petronas Chemicals gained one sen to RM8.82 and CIMB shed seven sen to RM5.82, while Public Bank was flat at RM24.0.

Among actives, Vizione, Sapura Energy and Vizione warrant edged up half-a-sen each to 15 sen, 62.5 sen and 8.5 sen respectively, while Vivicom and Lay Hong were flat at four sen and 73 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was 24.23 points better at 12,568.50, the FBMT 100 Index added 23.86 points to 12,340.48 and the FBM Ace Index bagged 1.90 points to 5,524.25.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 35.74 points to 12,715.76 and the FBM 70 rose 64.33 points to 15,596.67.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index improved 21.14 points to 17,419.63, the Industrial Index gained 10.90 points to 3,249.13 and the Plantation Index went up 7.18 points to 7,549.14. — Bernama