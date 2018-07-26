Facebook’s record selloff drags down other tech stocks

Facebook Inc, the Menlo Park, California-based company’s market capitalisation is on track to drop by about US$126 billion. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 26 — A record selloff in Facebook Inc shares spread to other technology stocks after the social media giant missed revenue estimates and warned that sales growth would continue to slow.

An exchange-traded fund tied to the Nasdaq 100 fell as much as 2.3 per cent in extended trading before paring some of the losses. Netflix Inc shed as much as 3.6 per cent, while Alphabet Inc slumped 2.4 per cent. Twitter Inc, which reports earnings tomorrow, fell as much as 6.5 per cent.

Most of Wall Street expected Facebook to show little signs of the turmoil the company had faced from public scrutiny over privacy issues in the second quarter. Of the 48 analysts covering the company, only two recommended selling the stock ahead of the earnings report, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Facebook’s selloff in extended trading yesterday, which settled at 20 per cent, would be the biggest drop ever on a closing basis if sustained today. The Menlo Park, California-based company’s market capitalisation is on track to drop by about US$126 billion (RM511.6 billion), more than three times the value of Ford Motor Co.

Amazon.com Inc is the last major technology stock to report earnings this week with its release scheduled today after the market closes. Apple Inc reports July 31. — Bloomberg